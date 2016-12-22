Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENT

Beverlea C. Walz of Shelter Island was driving northbound on North Ferry Road around 5 p.m. on December 13 when a deer ran out, striking the front passenger side of her car and causing damage estimated at greater than $1,000.

SUMMONSES

Ticketed on South Ferry Road on December 13 were: Jorge Ramirez-Perez of Albuquerque for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone; Malyssa R. Del Gaudio of East Marion for speeding 55 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone; and Loren R. Card of Mystic, Connecticut for speeding 59 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone.

Charles J. Murray of Shelter Island was ticketed on St. Mary’s Road on December 13 for speeding 50 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone. Valentin A. Iglopas of the Bronx was ticketed on New York Avenue on December 14 for driving an uninspected motor vehicle and speeding 38 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

OTHER REPORTS

A Shorewood caller reported possible illegal hunting on December 15. The responding officer found the hunter was there legally.

Later, a deer that got stuck on a fence on Ram Island had to be dispatched due to extensive injuries.

Two false burglary alarms on December 15 may have been caused by high winds. A Center caller reported an arcing wire and a Longview caller reported that a neighbor’s tree was leaning toward his property.

After the snowfall Saturday, police determined that signs in the Center had not been tampered with but had been knocked askew by wet slush from passing snowplows. A snowplow may have knocked over a stop sign in the Heights.

A neighbor reported on December 17 that an exterior pipe burst at an unoccupied Center residence; an officer shut off the water and notified the caretaker.

Also last week, police assisted a resident in determining whether two old license plates were still valid; received a report of a beached boat in Dering Harbor; helped a Menantic caller concerned about possible trespassing on her property; arranged with the owner of an unoccupied home to turn off exterior lights that were bothering a neighbor; and took a call about an injured turkey, but the bird flew away before the responding officer arrived.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 13 and December 19.

