COMMUNITY CAROLING

On Thursday, December 22, the Shelter Island PBA hosts an evening of holiday caroling. The singing begins at 5 p.m. Meet outside the police station in the Center.

THE MUSIC OF CHRISTMAS

On Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24, at 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and Father Ron Wickey present “The Music of Christmas.” Several instrumentalists and singers will perform, including Michael Kendrot on organ, flute and oboe; a string trio featuring Nancy Conradi-Pearson, Daniel Skabeikis and Karin Bennett; and the choir of St. Mary’s with guest singers Mary Joan Kendrot, Jennifer Sinclair, Doris Spahr, Thomas Milton and Jack Monaghan.

All are welcome. The First Eucharist of Christmas follows immediately at 6 p.m.

CHRISTMAS POTLUCK DINNER

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church’s annual Christmas Community Potluck Dinner is Sunday, December 25 at 2 p.m. in the parish hall. The feast includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, egg nog, fruitcake, and various pies, all of which will be provided. Feel free to bring a dish to share — not a requirement — and be part of the fun where all pitch in and make it happen.

Reserve by Friday, December 23 at (631) 749-0770 or email [email protected] Let them know if you need transportation.

Next week:

NEW YEAR’S FOR STUDENTS

On Saturday, December 31, the Shelter Island Youth Center will host a New Year’s Eve party from 9 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. Snacks and party games provided. Any questions, email Youth Center Director Ian Karnarvogel at [email protected]

Coming up:

WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING

The Shelter Island Women’s Club will hold its next meeting at noon on Tuesday, January 10 at the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. The guest speaker will be Shelter Island Library Director Terry Lucas who will discuss genealogy resources such as Ancestry.com. All are welcome and a monetary donation or non-perishable food item for the Food Pantry would be appreciated.

HALLELUJAH! IT’S HANDEL!

The second annual Handel’s Messiah Sing-in will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 8 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. This is the first Sunday after the feast of the Epiphany (Twelfth Night) and all are invited to join in singing the Choruses in the Christmas section (Part I) of the Messiah, ending with the Hallelujah Chorus.

The group will sing from the Schirmer Edition of the Messiah. Bring a copy of the music if you have it, as there will be a limited number of copies available that day.

Light refreshments will follow and all are welcome to start the New Year on a high note by joining in the singing of this glorious music and enjoying the fellowship of other lovers of great music. Admission is free.

Across the Moat

MENORAH LIGHTING

IN GREENPORT

A menorah lighting ceremony with Hanukkah blessings and songs will be lead by Rabbi Gadi Cappella of Temple Tifereth-Israel in Mitchell Park on the first day of Hanukkah, Sunday, December 25 at 5 p.m. Latkes and other holiday fare will be served at the temple to all participants following the ceremony and in celebration of the holiday of light. For details, email [email protected]

A PUPPET TALE OF GROWTH

The New Year will soon be upon us, so turn over a new leaf with … “The Doubtful Sprout,” a show for little ones and their parents by Goat on a Boat Puppet Theater. The show is Saturday, December 31 at 11 a.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor where the audience will tunnel down with Worm and Sprout to discover the mysterious life found inside soil.

Award-winning performer Liz Joyce brings this ecological wonderland to life with multiple puppetry styles, projections and song. The 35-minute show is ideal for ages 2 to 8, and it uses hand and rod puppets, marionettes, motorized puppets, projections. Tickets are $15. To reserve, visit baystreet.org or call the box office at (631) 725-9500. Bay Street Theater is located on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

BY CANDLELIGHT

Ring in the New Year at the Southampton Historical Museum with a candlelight reception and guided tour of the Rogers Mansion. On Saturday, December 31 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the mansion will be festooned with garlands of fresh winter greens and flowers while colorful antique holiday decorations will adorn the trees in the reception rooms.

Arrive anytime from 4 to 5 p.m. Tours run every 15 minutes. Enjoy light refreshments before or after the tour. Rogers Mansion is located at 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. The fee is $20 per person, free for children under 17. For more information call the museum at (631) 283-2494.

