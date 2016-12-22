Winter Solstice plus one

Thursday, one day past the Winter Solstice, will start off mainly cloudy on Shelter Island and then gradually the sun will break through, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS notes there will be a chance of light rain between 9 a.m. and noon. Highs will be in the mid-40s, with a variable wind becoming westerly from 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight will be cold, the NWS forecasts, with a low temperature just at the freezing mark, with a wind chill making it feel like the mid-20s and a northwest wind from15 to 18 mph.

