A Christmas morning memory

Memories of Christmas Past

By Don Bindler

‘Twas the night before Christmas, everyone was in bed.

Except for my dad, he had a long night ahead.

He sneaked from the attic with boxes in hand

To set up the trains on their plywood stand.

Yards of track one by one did he lay,

So our Lionel trains would run the next day.

He took no praise for his masterful feat;

It was Santa, he said, who made our Christmas complete.

I later learned he’d been up all night

Getting whistles to blow by the morning light.

Village and farms were all part of the scheme

In the make-believe world of a winter dream.

When I sprang from my bed on Christmas Day,

I never doubted there’d be a lavish display.

There were freight cars and Pullmans, a magnetic crane,

And steam engines that crisscrossed a snow-capped terrain.

Our railroad rolled for months to come

Until by Easter to boredom we’d succumb.

We carefully packed each piece in its place;

The trains disappeared with nary a trace.

As I thought of the holidays come and gone,

I realized how fast time marches on.

The boxes were hidden and placed in a stack,

Ready for Christmas when Santa’d be back.

