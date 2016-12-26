Featured Story

Menorah lighting in the Center

COURTESY PHOTO Miriam Lerman of North Haven spins the Dreidel as Patricia Weiss of Shelter Island looks on at the Menorah lighting yesterday evening in the Center.

A menorah lighting ceremony was held yesterday evening on the front lawn of the Shelter Island Police department.

Elected officials as well as local residents and visitors were in attendance, including Supervisor Jim Dougherty.

“The Menorah commemorates the story of Hanukkah and symbolizes the triumph of freedom over tyranny, light over darkness and good over evil. It’s a wonderful time to come  together and kindle a flame of hope, resilience and positivity,” remarked Rabbi Berel Lerman, spiritual leader of Chabad North Haven in the Hamptons who will be leading the menorah lighting ceremony.

COURTESY PHOTO Rabbi Lerman of Chabad North Haven addresses the crowd prior to the Menorah lighting.

On Hanukkah — the Jewish festival of lights, public menorah lighting ceremonies are held all over the U.S. and the world.

COURTESY PHOTO Supervisor Jim Dougherty, left, joined Rabbi Lerman at the ceremony.

 

