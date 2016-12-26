Menorah lighting in the Center

A menorah lighting ceremony was held yesterday evening on the front lawn of the Shelter Island Police department.

Elected officials as well as local residents and visitors were in attendance, including Supervisor Jim Dougherty.

“The Menorah commemorates the story of Hanukkah and symbolizes the triumph of freedom over tyranny, light over darkness and good over evil. It’s a wonderful time to come together and kindle a flame of hope, resilience and positivity,” remarked Rabbi Berel Lerman, spiritual leader of Chabad North Haven in the Hamptons who will be leading the menorah lighting ceremony.

On Hanukkah — the Jewish festival of lights, public menorah lighting ceremonies are held all over the U.S. and the world.

