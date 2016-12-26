Roz Dimon’s artwork is featured in competition

“The Hutto,” a digital drawing by artist Roz Dimon, will be included in an exhibition at The Phoenix Gallery in New York City. The show, titled “The Evolving Phoenix,” features artwork by the gallery’s 2017-2018 fellowship competition artists.

Ms. Dimon, an Island resident, is one of 13 artists chosen to take part in the competiton. Others are Katya Lebrija, Jeanne Beck, Amy Bock, R. Daniel Evans, Phyllis Familletti, Miya Hannan, Alice Jacob, Joan Melnick, Laura Randall-Sussman, Dasha Shkurpela, Malu Tan and Pat Wasserboehr.

The winner of the competition will be annoucned at the show’s opening reception on Thursday, January 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. The competition was open to artists working in painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, mixed media or video.

“The Evolving Phoenix” runs January 4 to 28, and the winner will receive a solo exhibition at the gallery in the future.

The Phoenix Gallery is located at 548 West 28th Street, New York. For more information, visit phoenix-gallery.com.

