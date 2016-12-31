A rare and beautiful sight blessed travellers onboard a North Ferry boat bound for Shelter Island around 9 a.m. on June 17.

A school of dolphins rose to the surface and surfed the bay before diving and rhythmically rising again, over and over.

According to Defenders of Wildlife, a nonprofit environmental organization that advocates for imperiled species, dolphins are highly intelligent mammals found in every ocean and saltwater bay and sound, “mostly in shallow seas of the continental shelves and are carnivores, mostly eating fish and squid.”

The dolphins were here and then gone, but those on the boat were thrilled by their brief presence.

