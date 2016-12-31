Richard’s Almanac: School age Shakespeareans

“They should have run a senior citizen bus from Shelter Island over here,” was a comment made by one of the senior grandparents who went to Guild Hall in East Hampton to see their grandchildren from Hayground School perform in “Romeo and Juliet” last Thursday.

There are some 15 Island students who attend Hayground, a pre-K through 8th grade school in Bridgehampton. There must have been 20 or so grandparents who attended one of the two performances that day.

This is the fourth Shakespeare play put on by Hayground students during my two grandchildren’s tenure there. Other plays I have seen were: “Macbeth,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and “ Twelfth Night.”

The entire school community participates, including the faculty, staff, parents and all of the 82 students. They do this each year right before Christmas break.

A crew from Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachussets takes up residence right after Thanksgiving and engages the students in total immersion until the day of the performance.

And they are able to give parts to all the students by casting multiple students for the same role.

For example, my granddaughter played Romeo in the balcony scene while another student played Romeo in his fight with Paris.

Even the school’s youngest students are costumed and have things to say. I learned that for 19 years the Shakespeare play has been a tradition at the school and a bonding experience for the adults and the children.

Meanwhile, we’re probably all frantically involved in last-minute Christmas shopping. I enjoy shopping locally as much as I can, and when I can’t find something on this Island, I don’t get much beyond Mattituck.

I really value contact with the shopkeepers and especially getting my gifts wrapped! And then Christmas will be over and we’ll ring in 2017 marking the passing of another year reminding us of our mortality.

But we should celebrate aging. According to information passed on to me by Senior Center Director Laurie Fanelli, there are many upsides to the clock ticking. For example, we can finally collect Social Security after paying into it for many years. Then there’s Medicare — a great health insurance program.

What about the discounts? All kinds of reduced fares and hotel fees for seniors. AARP membership brings with it many discounts.

Many studies show that older folks have higher self esteem and greater emotional stability and a more positive outlook than those who are younger, according to Bart Astor of “next avenue.”

Then there are those sages who have left us with their words of wisdom on aging. These were found on the internet in BrainyQuote.

“Whenever a man’s friends compliment him about looking young, he may be sure they think he is growing old.” — Victor Hugo

“You must not pity me because my sixtieth year finds me still astonished. To be astonished is one of the surest ways of not growing old too quickly.” — Colette

“The trick is growing up without growing old.” — Casey Stengel

Romantic poet Lord Byron gave us this advice on the physical limitations of aging in his poem “So We’ll Go No More A-Roving.”

So we’ll go no more a-roving

So late into the night.

Though the heart be still as loving.

And the moon be still as bright.

For the sword outwears its sheath.

And the soul outwears the breast,

And the heart must pause to breathe,

And love itself have rest.

Though the night was made for loving.

And the day returns too soon,

Yet we’ll go no more a-roving,

By the light of the moon.

