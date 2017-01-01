We were blessed with the arrival of thousands of gannets flying over our Island in April.

Our friend, photographer Don Don Bindler wrote to us then: “Islanders who follow the comings and going of wildlife have been struck by the unprecedented number of northern gannets in our bays for the past several weeks.

“These beautiful tern-like birds work their way north each spring as they follow the runs of bunkers and herring.

“Last Thursday, April 14, I watched an amazing display of gannets off Reel Point. For almost an hour flocks passed in a steady stream. During that time I’d estimate several thousand flew by.”

We asked another friend, Herb Stelljes, a long-time Island environmentalist and member of the town’s Green Options Advisory Committee, about the beautiful birds. Here’s what Herb wrote: “While normally seen only out in open sea, large flocks of Northern gannets, the magnificent seabirds (Morus bassanus to give them their Latin due), recently surprised Islanders fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time.

“Thousands of birds were spotted smoothly gliding over the waters between Orient Beach and Shelter Island, flying low over the ferries and then westward, past Greenport and beyond.

“Now on their annual spring migration from the Gulf of Mexico, the gannets were drawn into our area by an abundant food supply of menhaden, commonly called bunker. Large flocks in the hundreds could be seen diving into the water after the baitfish.

“Gannets, which often mate for life, usually remain out at sea except when heading to their breeding grounds — the rocky, isolated cliffs of Eastern Canada, Iceland and Northern Europe.

“Gannets are impressive for a variety of reasons, not least their 6-foot wingspan and sleek bodies. Their feeding behavior is a striking, display of speed and power. As they dive from 50 feet or more, their strong, tapered wings begin to fold back, like a super-sonic fighter jet and then, just before impact with the water, merge entirely with the contours of their bodies, becoming a feathered missile, hitting the surface at speeds of up to 60 m.p.h. with a distinct vertical splash rising upward several feet.”

