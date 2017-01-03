Bluegrass is coming back to the Island.

Sylvester Manor sponsors its annual bluegrass concert at Shelter Island School on Saturday, January 14 at 7 p.m. The January concert has historically featured some of the hottest bands on the traditional music scene. This year is no exception, and this time around, the music will be provided by The Lonely Heartstring Band. Based in Massachusetts, the group describes as being “nourished by deep roots in the expansive canon of traditional American music.” According to its website, The Lonely Heartstring Band “embodies the modern American tradition — an understanding and reverence for the past that informs a push into the future. Their music stretches far beyond any genre-specific title, combining soulful instrumental virtuosity with soaring three-part harmonies.”

Band members include George Clements (vocals, guitar), Patrick M’Gonigle (vocals, fiddle), Matt Witler (mandolin), Gabe Hirshfeld (banjo) and Charles Clements (vocals, bass). The band formed in 2012, and in 2015 won an IBMA Momentum Award. That success was followed in December 2015 by the band’s signing with Rounder Records. The label released the group’s debut album, “Deep Waters,” in June 2016.

“The Lonely Heartstring Band is not only one of the most exciting bands musically we’ve heard in a while, but they combine artistry with a great attitude and commitment that makes them irresistible,” said Ken Irwin, a founder of Rounder Records. “Plus, they’ve just made an amazing record!”

Since its formation, The Lonely Heartstring Band has generated a devoted following of music-lovers across North America, and they have performed at major music festivals and historic venues from Western Canada to California, from Kentucky to New Hampshire.

It’s a good bet that in 2017, The Lonely Heartstring Band will continue bringing thoughtful, energetic, and memorable performances to audiences across the country and around the world.

Tickets for the performance are $25 to $40. To reserve, visit sylvestermanor.org.

