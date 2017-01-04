‘Decorate Your Door’ winners for 2016

The winners of the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce’s third annual ‘Decorate your Door, Store or More’ contest have been announced. Chamber members throughout the Island decorated their businesses for the holiday season and a panel of judges named top efforts in three categories: classical, original, and whimsical.

The whimsical winner was Cornucopia (above) with Shelter Island Hardware placing as runner up.

In the classical category, Shelter Island House (below) took the top prize with Shelter Island Pilates coming in as runner up.

The original category winner was Jack’s Marine (below) and runner up was STARs Market & Cafe. The winners will receive one year of advertising on the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce website. Congratulations!

