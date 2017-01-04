PSEG starts ‘power reliability upgrades’

Islanders can expect to see contractors licensed by PSEG deployed during the next eight months as the company undertakes Federal Emergency Management Agency “reliability projects” involving trimming tree branches and installation of new poles.

Work will include:

• Replacing existing wires

• Installing new and more durable poles

• Installing or replacing switching equipment to help reduce the number of customers affected by outages

• Tree trimming as deemed necessary to protect wires

The work is funded through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program established to harden electrical distribution infrastructure against future storm damage and to restore power more rapidly when outages occur, according to PSEG Long Island Vice President of Transmission and Distribution Operations John O’Connell.

The funding was secured through an agreement between Governor Andrew Cuomo and FEMA.

There may be some minor traffic delays and brief power outages as work proceeds, but all those affected by power outages will be notified in advance, according to PSEG Director of Communications Jeffrey Weir.

Poles will be approximately the same height as existing ones, but will have a stronger base and will be placed about two to three feet from current pole locations. PSEG will coordinate the removal of old poles with other utilities and municipalities as the work will extend to other East End communities.

Delays will be minor with flagmen using cones and signage to keep traffic moving, Mr. Weir said.

Work will general be done Mondays through Saturdays between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. with limited work evenings and Sundays, Mr. Weir said. No work is slated for holidays.

Roads that will be affected are:

• West Neck Road between New York Avenue and North Ferry Road

• Shore Road from West Neck Road before Shore Road turns southwest

• Manwaring Road between Bartman Lane and St. Mary’s Road

• Ram Island Road between St. Mary’s Road and North Cartwright Road

• North Cartwright Road between Ram Island Road and Willow Lane

• North Ferry Road between Quail Hedge Lane and Bridge Street

• Cobbetts Lane between Winthrop Road and Ram Island Road

• North Menantic Road between West Neck Road and Smith Street

• Smith Street between North Menantic Road and Duvall Road

Some minor traffic delays leading to South Ferry can also be expected.

On the Shelter Island side, work will be done between the South Ferry dock and Smith Street along Route 114.

On the North Haven side, work will be done on Ferry Road between Tyndall Road and Cedar Avenue; Ferry Road between Corwin Road and the ferry dock; and Ferry Road between Short Beach Road and Sag Harbor bayfront south of Fahys Road.

