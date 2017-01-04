Winter track teams surging into ’17

Hello. Yes, we are still here.

It’s been three weeks since our last report and we do have some events to speak about. The girls were scheduled to race on December 17 but the meet was cancelled due to the first and only overnight snow on Long Island this season. The girls next race was Wednesday, January 4, but the results will not be posted until after the Reporter’s press deadline, so we’ll report on that next week.

The boys, on the other hand, were busy over the last two weeks of the holiday season, racing on December 18 and with only a day of rest raced again on December 20 at Brentwood at Crossovers B and C.

Sophomore Michael Payano, freshman Berto Morales and 8th grader Brandon Payano raced the 55-meter dash to new personal records (“PR”) with times of 7.88, 8.10 and 8.15 seconds, respectively. Michael Payano, Morales, freshman Luke Lowell-Liszanckie and Brandon Payano ran the 300-meter dash to times of 42.87, 47.55, 49.76 and 51.18 seconds, all PRs, respectively.

With these times, Michael Payano improved upon his own school records in the 55- and 300-meter dashes.

Running the 600-meter dash, freshman Jonas Kinsey ran 1:39.00, senior Will Garrison ran 1:43.19 (PR) and Lowell-Liszanckie ran 1:53.25 (PR). Running the 1,000 meter, junior Joshua Green ran 2:52.34 (PR) breaking the school record established by junior Jack Lang two weeks earlier. Garrison ran the 1,000 in 3:08.00.

Last but not least, in the 1,600- meter run, Green ran 5:02.00 for a PR and a school record, Kinsey ran 5:38.44 (PR), 8th grader

Tyler Gulluscio ran 5:48.00 and 7th grader Pacey Cronin ran a PR with a time of 6:35.50.

Ushering in the new year, the boys travelled to Brentwood on Monday to compete in Crossover D. Once again, Michael Payano bettered his own school record in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.84. His younger brother Brandon ran a 8.15 in the same event.

Running the 300-meter dash, Michael Payano and Kinsey broke 50 seconds, with times of 42.75 (PR) and 48.06, respectively. Gulluscio ran a PR in the 300 with a time of 51.69. Lowell-Liszanckie, Brandon Payano and Cronin ran the 300 meter as well posting times of 51.94, 52.06 and 54.01. Running the 600-meter dash, Michael Payano ran 1:44.56, Gulluscio ran 2:00.70 (PR) and Lowell-Liszanckie ran 2:04.10. The 1,000 meter, the final event of the day, was run by Joshua Green in a time of 2:53.20.

All in all, pretty good considering the distractions of the winter break. Next meet for the girls is Thursday, January 12. Next meet for the boys is Saturday, January 14.

