Shelter Island Calendar: January 5 — January 14, 2017

EVENTS
THURSDAY, JANUARY 5
After school movie, “Finding Dory,” 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 6
Anime Club, watch episodes and have discussion with fellow fans. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Live Music Friday, with singer-songwriter Heather and guitarist and backup singer Pete. 7 to 9 p.m., lower level at the American Legion Hall. Free.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 8
2nd annual sing-in, of Handel’s Messiah. 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Refreshments follow. Bring copies of the Schirmer edition of the Messiah if possible. All are welcome. Free. Call Jack Monaghan (631) 749-3216 for more information.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 10
Shelter Island Women’s Club meeting, library director Terry Lucas discusses genealogy resources. Noon, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Monetary or non-perishable food donation for the Food Pantry appreciated.
Computer classes, for senior citizens. 1 to 2 p.m., Senior Center. Call (631) 749-1059 to register.
Lego Club, kids unleash their creativity. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11
Twig & yarn jewelry, kids create a unique pieces. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 12
Young Adult Book Club, discuss great books over snacks. Suggestions for future titles welcome. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Shelter Island Book Club, “State of Wonder” by Ann Patchett. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 13
Wii U for teens, play your favorite games with friends. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 14
Coffee and Coloring, for adults. 1 p.m., library. Coloring pages, coffee, tea and refreshments provided. Free. (631) 749-0042.
Facing the Freeze, an outing to learn how plants and animals cope with winter. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve, (631) 749-1001 to reserve.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
January 3: Fire Commissioners, Center firehouse, 7 p.m.
January 9: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.
January 9: Board of Education, budget meeting, School conference room, 6 p.m.
January 10: Shelter Island Public Library monthly Board of Trustees meeting, library, 7 p.m.
January 10: Planning Board, 7 p.m.
January 14: Shelter Island Public Library annual Board of Trustees meeting, library, 10 a.m.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.
American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.
Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.
Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.
Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.
Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.
PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.
Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.
Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.
Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall gym.
Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.
Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.