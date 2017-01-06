Shelter Island Reporter Editorial

The Reporter’s Person of the Year

Margaret Mead, the American author and anthropologist, wrote: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

This applies to the winner of our annual Person of the Year award, Janine Mahoney, who has selflessly served our community and changed lives so effectively, especially with our students and young people.

But the truth of Ms. Mead’s belief hit home with us here at the Reporter long before the final — and difficult — decision to grant Ms. Mahoney our honor, when we began to field requests for nominations for 2016.

We had an embarrassment of riches of worthy candidates.

We asked you, our readers, to nominate those who could meet the criteria of Person, or Persons, of the Year. With your poignant emails and phone calls, or just by stopping in at the office, our readers were — as they always have been — the best judges of the character of individuals who populate our Island.

The people who were put forward for our award all met Ms. Mead’s definition; all are thoughtful and committed citizens. But our candidates aren’t interested in changing the world. Just making a difference on Shelter Island is more than enough for them.

However, it’s in the specific that you often find the universal. All the Islanders who were placed in nomination by friends, family, students or colleagues have made significant and positive differences in people’s lives. They in turn have taken what they’ve learned and are carrying forward the ideals of commitment to community.

Our candidates came from all walks of life and were all ages. We offer sincere thanks to you, our readers, for nominating your favorites. And a heartier thank you must go to all who walk the extra mile to help others, who every day are unheralded persons of the year.

We live in a small place, but our spirit can match up with those living anywhere.

Comments

comments