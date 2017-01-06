Snow causes school opening delay

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Friday and predicts 1 to 2 inches of snow, causing hazardous travel conditions on Shelter Island roads through the morning commute. More snow is forecast for Saturday.

Due to the snow, there will be a two hour delayed school opening today, the Shelter Island School District announced. Classes are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

For students who take the bus to school each day, there will be bus service, the district said, and advised students to be at their bus stop approximately two hours later than their regular time.

For students who were scheduled for a “0” period Drivers Ed class, there will be no “0” period class today.

The winter weather advisory advisory, which went into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday, also states up to 4 inches of snow will accumulate across Long Island.

Friday’s weather forecast shows there will be mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature reaching near 36 degrees and wind chills between 20 and 25 degrees.

At 4 a.m. Friday, the NWS also issued a Winter Storm Watch for Eastern Long Island Saturday and predicts 4 to 7 inches of new snow will accumulate.

