A Winter Storm Warning with hazardous conditions brought on by a heavy snowfall and blustery winds persisted through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). A total daytime snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches is possible, according to the NWS.

Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. told the Reporter about 4:30 p.m. that highway crews and plows were out in full force, clearing roads and laying down sand and salt. Traveling could be treacherous and is not advised, Mr. Card said.

“Everyone should stay indoors,” he added. “It’s a good football day, a good day to be inside.”

Tonight the NWS is calling for more heavy snow with many areas of blowing snow. High temperatures will be about 26 degrees, but wind chill values will make it feel like 10 to 15 degrees.

Mr. Card expected a tapering off later tonight followed by another batch of snow to fall around midnight. Possible accumulations could be from three to five more inches, according to the NWS.

“We should have it all cleared by two or three a.m.,” the superintendent said.

There were no major incidences associated with the storm to report, Mr. Card said.

Sunday there’s a chance for snow showers after 11 a.m., according to the NWS. It will be a partly sunny day, but very cold with northwest winds up to 20 mph producing wind chill values of 5 to 10 mph.

