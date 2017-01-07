Snow storm ticketed for Shelter Island

Shelter Island is bracing for a heavy snowfall today through tonight.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning, calling for hazardous conditions, with heavy snow and a high temperature today of 28 degrees. Wind chill values will make it feel more like 10 to 15 with a north wind of 15 to 20 mph.

The NWS predicts possible snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

Tonight there will be more snow, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3a.m., according to the NWS, with a low of around 18 degrees.

It will be blustery, with winds out of the northwest between 17 and 22 mph.

New snow accumulation could be 1 to 3 inches, according to the NWS.

