Featured Story

Snow storm ticketed for Shelter Island

by
News
No Comments
REPORTER FILE PHOTO Shelter Island Highway Department crews are ready for action Saturday.

REPORTER FILE PHOTO Shelter Island Highway Department crews are ready for action Saturday.

Shelter Island is bracing for a heavy snowfall today through tonight.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning, calling for hazardous conditions, with heavy snow and a high temperature today of 28 degrees. Wind chill values will make it feel more like 10 to 15 with a  north wind of 15 to 20 mph.

The NWS predicts possible snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

Tonight there will be more snow, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3a.m., according to the NWS, with a low of around 18 degrees.

It will be blustery, with winds out of the northwest between 17 and 22 mph.

New snow accumulation could be 1 to 3 inches, according to the NWS.

 

 

 

Comments

comments
,