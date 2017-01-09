Shelter Island slip slidin’ away

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Flying dog Shelby joins pals Anae Dorais and Finn Buckley for a trip down Goat Hill.
The first snowfall of 2017 brought on a time-honored Island tradition — sledders of all ages taking to the Goat Hill slopes for a joyous celebration of winter’s wonders. Reporter staff photographer Beverlea Walz was there to capture the action.
A race to the bottom.
Goat Hill wipeout!
By the seat of the pants.
Footloose.
Taking it easy.
Stand up guy.
Airborne.
First timer.
Lucy and Annabel Browne closing the show with smiles.
