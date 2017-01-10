Meet Jennifer Steele, the Reporter’s new sales exec

Times Review Media Group is pleased to announce that Jennifer Steele has joined the Reporter staff as sales executive for print, web and special publications, working out of the Reporter’s offices on North Ferry Road.

After a short transition period, Jennifer will replace Michelina Da Fonte, who is taking on the position of digital sales strategist for Times Review.

Jennifer, who lives in Mattituck with her husband and three children, is not a stranger to the Island, but has family here and visits often. She has spent the past 10 years as a customer service representative and dispatcher at Cablevision, as well as operating a successful home-based business.

“I’m very excited to be working with the Reporter and Times Review Media Group,” Jennifer said. “I look forward to being on Shelter Island, becoming a part of the wonderful community and help growing local businesses through advertising.”

Times Review’s Director of Sales & Marketing Sonja Reinholt Derr said, “We can’t wait to have Jennifer meet all of our great clients on the Island. We are also excited about Michelina’s new role in the Mattituck office. Michelina’s past experience in marketing and branding will be a huge asset for us to reach our digital goals.”

Stop by and meet Jennifer. She can be reached at (631) 749-1000, or email her at [email protected]

