Fun with Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant

Stephen Frears’ 2016 film ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ will be screened at the Shelter Island Library on Tuesday, January 17 at 7 p.m. Written by Nicholas Martin, the biographical comedy-drama stars Meryl Streep as Florence Foster Jenkins, a New York heiress who, in the 1940s, became an opera singer known for her painful inability to sing. The problem was, she didn’t know she couldn’t sing. In this film version of her life, Hugh Grant plays her husband and manager, English Shakespearean actor, St. Clair Bayfield, who did his best to shield Florence from her critics, of which there were many.

