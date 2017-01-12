EVENTS

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

Young Adult Book Club, discuss great books over snacks. Suggestions for future titles welcome. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Book Club, “State of Wonder” by Ann Patchett. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

Wii U for teens, play your favorite games with friends. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

Coffee and Coloring, for adults. 1 p.m., library. Coloring pages, coffee, tea and refreshments provided. Free. (631) 749-0042.

Facing the Freeze, an outing to learn how plants and animals cope with winter. 1 to 2:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Call (631) 749-4219 to reserve.

Bluegrass concert, by The Lonely Heartstring Band. 7:30 p.m., Shelter Island School. Tickets $25 to $40. Sponsored by Sylvester Manor. Reserve at sylvestermanor.org. (631) 749-0626.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

Movies at the Library, Stephen Frears’ 2016 film “Florence Foster Jenkins.” 7 p.m., library. Free. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

Yarn painting, kids paint a picture without the paint. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

History Book Club, “Queen Isabella” by Alison Weir. 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

Cupcakes and coloring, for kids. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry Writers, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Advance registration requested. To register, email Jocelyn Ozolins at [email protected] or call (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

Anime Club, watch episodes and have discussion with fellow fans. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, Becky Cole presents, “Confessions of a Soap Opera Writer.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

January 12: Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce monthly board meeting. 5:30 p.m.

January 14: Shelter Island Public Library annual Board of Trustees meeting, library, 10 a.m.

January 17: Board of Education meeting, School conference room, 6 p.m.

January 18: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

