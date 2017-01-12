Shelter Island Reporter Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Robin B. Saidman of Sag Harbor was ticketed on West Neck Road on January 3 for failing to stop at a stop sign.

During a police safety check on Clinton Avenue on January 4, Maynor Arebalo of Riverhead was ticketed for driving an unregistered motor vehicle and being an unlicensed driver; and Doel M. Rodriguez of Holbrook was ticketed for driving an uninspected motor vehicle.

These reports didn’t appear in last week’s blotter: Leonel A. Galindo Hernandez of Greenport was stopped on North Ferry Road on December 22 and ticketed for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone and being an unlicensed driver; and Pablo M. Barrera Loja of Port Washington was stopped on New York Avenue on December 30 and ticketed for being an unlicensed driver.

Police also issued seven verbal warnings to drivers last week.

ACCIDENT

Phillip J. Power of Shelter Island was traveling southbound on North Menantic Road on January 7 when he made a turn and accidentally struck a gate and post, causing minor damage to the front bumper and grill of his vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A limb from a tree on a Smith Street property fell on a neighbor’s shed on January 3 causing damage; the caretaker was notified.

At a Heights property on January 3 an audible fire alarm sounded for 30 minutes, prompting a neighbor to call police. The Shelter Island Fire Department found no fire and that a faulty sensor may have triggered the alarm.

A caller reported a misplaced item to police on January 4.

On Hay Beach on January 5, police found that an automated burglary alarm was set off by a low battery. Later, the SIFD determined that an automated fire alarm at a Hay Beach residence was triggered by workers sanding in the house.

A West Neck caller reported water flowing onto a road on January 5. The responding officer found it was coming from a leaking swimming pool and notifed the owner.

Snow in the early hours of January 6 caused hazardous roadways around the Island.

On January 7, a caller reported that an alarm was sounding in a Silver Beach home. The responding officer found it was a low temperature alarm and notified the owner that he was unable to turn the heat back on.

On January 7, a Center caller reported becoming stuck in the snow; the responding officer deployed cones around the disabled vehicle to warn away plows.

A patrolling officer found a snow drift was causing hazardous conditions on a Hay Beach road on January 8; the Highway Department was notified to plow the area.

In the Center, a caller reported on January 9 that roadside truck repairs had caused a leak of hydraulic fluid; the responding officer found that a worker was repairing a truck and had used bags of absorbent to contain the leaking fluid.

Police opened a confidential drug investigation on January 9.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported three aided cases last week to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport and one aided case to Peconic Medical Center in Riverhead.

On January 7, a Highway Department crew plowed and sanded roadways to facilitate an EMS response.

