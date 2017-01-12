What’s Happening: January 12, 2017

MET LIVE TICKETS

The Shelter Island Library is currently offering tickets to see performances of the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD which will be broadcast on a large screen at Guild Hall’s John Drew Theater in East Hampton on select Saturday afternoons in coming months. Tickets are $15 each and available for purchase at the circulation desk. Performances include “Romeo et Juliette” on January 21, “La Traviata” on March 11 and “Eugene Onegin” on April 22. All performances begin at 1 p.m.

Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street, East Hampton. For more information, call the library at (631) 749-0042.

FACING THE FREEZE

Plants and animals have their own way of surviving the winter season. On Saturday, January 14 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve presents “Facing the Freeze,” an outing that explores who hibernates, who simply rests, and what clues of activity can be seen at this time of year. Temperature permitting, the participants will test their skills at finding appropriate wintering lairs for the rare Mashomack gelatin creature. To reserve, call (631) 749-4219.

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS SCREENED

Stephen Frears’ 2016 film ‘Florence Foster Jenkins’ will be screened at the Shelter Island Library on Tuesday, January 17 at 7 p.m. Written by Nicholas Martin, the biographical comedy-drama stars Meryl Streep as Florence Foster Jenkins, a New York heiress who, in the 1940s, became an opera singer known for her painful inability to sing. The problem was, she didn’t know she couldn’t sing. In this film version of her life, Hugh Grant plays her husband and manager, English Shakespearean actor, St. Clair Bayfield, who did his best to shield Florence from her critics, of which there were many

DINNER AND A PLAY

The Southampton Cultural Center and the Rogers Memorial Library will team up to offer a one-night only dinner theater package at Little Red in Southampton on Thursday, January 26. The evening begins with dinner at 5:30 p.m. at Little Red followed by the 7:30 p.m. Center Stage production of Neil LaBute’s play “The Money Shot,” directed by Joan Lyons, offered at the Cultural Center (25 Pond Lane). The fee is $59, which includes a three-course dinner, tax, tip at Little Red (76-C Jobs Lane), and theater ticket. Reservations and payment are required by January 24.

“The Money Shot” runs January 19 to February 5. Shows are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets for the play only are $22 ($12 for students under 21 with ID). A dinner theater package is also offered throughout the run at Plaza Café for $59. Please call the Southampton Cultural Center at (631) 287-4377 or e-mail [email protected] to purchase theater tickets or reserve dinner theater evenings.

FIRESIDE JAMS

In recent years, the hottest tickets on the coldest nights on the South Fork have been for the “Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas and Friends” at Bay Street Theater.

Atlas, a rocker of some acclaim in these parts, is back with her band, the Nancy Atlas Project. Each Saturday in January they will be heating up the Bay Street stage along with special musical guests as they offer inspiring jams and soulful ballads to ease us into the New Year and whatever may come in 2017.

So shake off those winter blues and join Nancy and the band each Saturday in January. Here’s the schedule:

January 14: Danny Kean, super funky keyboard

January 21: Randi Fishenfeld, insanely epic violin

January 28: Guest performer to be announced

Tickets are $25. To purchase, visit baystreet.org or call (631) 725-9500.

LIVING ON THE EDGE

In a presentation for the North Fork Audubon Society, Kevin McAllister, founding president of DefendH2O and coastal scientist, will address the physical and ecological implications of climate change locally.

His talk is Sunday, January 15 at 2 p.m. at Red House at Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 Route 48, Greenport. In it, he will examine projected changes in sea level, discuss what it means for local communities, and outline the appropriate responses to ensure the region’s beaches, wetlands and other natural resources remain sustainable.

For details, call (516) 526-9095 or email [email protected]

‘GREAT MUSIC SUNDAY’

Basically Baroque, a quartet of local professional musicians, will perform in the third annual Great Music Sunday concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, in the community room of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport.

The Great Music Sunday series brings professionally trained musicians to local audiences. The concert, featuring works by Handel, Vivaldi, Stamitz, Goldberg and Haydn, will be followed by a question and answer session with the performers.

The members of the quartet -— who met on the North Fork in 1995 through their shared interest in classical music of the Baroque period — have been performing together ever since. They are: Linda Betjeman, keyboard; Bill Packard, flute; Dan Skebeikis, violin; and Jeannie Woelker, cello.

The concert series is sponsored by Congregation Tifereth Israel, 519 Fourth Street. There is no charge for the concert, but a free-will offering would be appreciated. For more information, call (631) 477-0232.

A MUSICAL NIGHT OF THANKS IN SAG HARBOR

In the early morning hours of Friday, December 16, a fire broke out on Sag Harbor’s Main Street. Fanned by high winds, the fire quickly spread and fire departments and ambulance crews from across the East End came to the aid of Sag Harbor’s firefighters.

By the time the fire was extinguished hours later, several buildings had been badly damaged or destroyed — including the iconic Sag Harbor Cinema.

On Thursday, January 19, the Bay Street Theater will host a benefit concert to raise funds for Sag Harbor’s volunteer ambulance and fire departments. The concert, entitled “A Night of Thanks,” begins at 7 p.m. and is to honor Sag Harbor’s first responders, as well as all of the police and fire departments that worked diligently on Main Street in Sag Harbor on December 16.

The event will be a night of great music by some of the East End’s most well-known artists. The evening begins with Nancy Atlas and the Nancy Atlas Project, followed by the HooDoo Loungers, and then a set by Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks. In addition to great music, there will be a special raffle in the lobby with items and prizes donated from local retailers and restaurants. All ticket and raffle proceeds will be given to these two worthy departments, made up of volunteers from the community.

Tickets are $50, available at the box office at (631) 725-9500, online at baystreet.org, or at the door if not sold out.

‘ALMOST, MAINE’ ALMOST HERE

Performances of “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani are set for January 20 to February 5 at North Fork Community Theatre.

“Almost, Maine” — a town so far north it’s almost in Canada — almost doesn’t exist because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it’s just … Almost.

One winter night, while the northern lights shimmer above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Hearts are broken, love is lost, found and confounded. And life for the people of “Almost, Maine,” will never be the same.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, from January 20 to February 5.

Tickets are $20. Get yours online at brownpapertickets.com/event/2598460.

North Fork Community Theatre is located at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck.

For more information visit nfct.com or call (631) 298-4500.

