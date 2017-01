If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone at (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Tom Speeches, no surprise, led off this year’s identification of our mystery photo (see below), writing that it is “the logo for Sylvester Manor Educational Farm — the famous windmill. Wouldn’t it be nice if the original blades could be located, or built, and put back on like the Home Sweet Home Museum’s [windmill] in East Hampton.”

More than nice, we think.

Comments

comments