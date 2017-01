Snow fell on Shelter Island last night, which gave the Island a light frosting for a cold and bright winter day.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for sunny skies today with a high near 40. The wind out of the northwest at 7 to 11 mph will make it feel more like 20 to 30 degrees.

Tonight the NWS is forecasting clear skies with a low of around 20 degrees.

