Because of the wide public interest in an upcoming pubic hearing to discuss draft legislation on short-term rentals scheduled for Friday, January 27, the Town Board has ordered the meeting to be moved from Town Hall to the Shelter Island School auditorium, 33 North Ferry Road.

The time for the meeting remains the same — 4:30 p.m.

The draft resolution to be discussed can be found on the town’s website at shelterislandtown.us/ and by clicking on “Town Topics”’ and “Upcoming Hearings & Laws.”

