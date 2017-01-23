Heaviest winds from nor’easter expected in afternoon, evening

The nor’easter barreling into the area is expected to bring its strongest winds this afternoon into evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A high wind warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday and a coastal flood warning is in effect from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m., the NWS said. Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 60 mph and sustained winds are 30 to 40 mph, the NWS said.

The strong winds could blow down trees and power lines, causing outages, and travel will be difficult, the NWS warned. As of 2 p.m. no major outages in the area were reported by PSEG-LI.

Rain was originally forecast for early Monday morning but will now start mainly this afternoon, according to the NWS. The heaviest rain will fall tonight.

Rain is likely to fall through Tuesday afternoon before clear skies return Wednesday.

Comments

comments