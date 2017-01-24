Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Hannah Steuart Dinkel

Hannah Steuart Dinkel, wife of the late Frederick Dinkel, mother of Hally Dinkel and Sarah Grisé (Steven) and grandmother to Reid Grisé, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 22, 2017 after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer.

She was born Hannah Rysam Steuart on March 5, 1943 in Reading, Pennsylvania to Marion Littell Rhodes and David Frederick Rysam Steuart.

Hannah attended high school at the Solebury School in New Hope, Pennsylvania and graduated from college from The University of Colorado Boulder with a B.A. in history and English in 1965. She received her Masters degree from Long Island University School of Education and taught school for many years. She loved to speak of her years teaching school in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, where she taught 4th grade at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal School and 3rd grade at the Juanita Gardine Public Grammar School. She spent her free time while living in St. Croix traveling throughout the islands.

On July 28, 1979, Hannah married Frederick Loges Dinkel in Sag Harbor. They made their home on Shelter Island. Together, they ran Frederick L. Dinkel Real Estate on the Island for many years.

Hannah enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Shelter Island Garden Club. She was a member of the Shelter Island Yacht Club, where she loved to dine with family and friends and never missed the opportunity for an afternoon sail. In recent summers, she loved entertaining friends pool side.

Hannah leaves behind a very large and loving family and will be sorely missed. Her family will remember her selflessness and her witty sense of humor. Her bravery, courage and will to live throughout her battle with cancer was remarkable and serves as an inspiration to those of us facing adversity.

A service of remembrance of her life will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lucia’s Room at Southampton Hospital which is made possible by Lucia’s Angels, a foundation committed to helping women and families on Eastern Long Island with late-stage women’s cancers including breast cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer and uterine cancer. Please address all donations to Lucia’s Angels, 10 Oak Street,Southampton, NY 11968.

