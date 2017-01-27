Valentines for veterans

Every year, as part of a veterans affairs and rehabilitation program, the American Legion Auxiliary of Shelter Island Mitchell Post 281 prepares Valentine’s Day gift baskets filled with toiletries and personal items for the women veterans at the Women’s Wellness Center at the Northport Virginia Medical Center.

This year, approximately 35 baskets will be delivered to the Northport Virgina. Those who helped assemble the baskets were: Mary Dudley-Luecker, Rita Gates, Heather Reylek, Dot Ross, Pam Jackson, Stephanie Tybaert, Beverlea Walz, Debbie Speeches and Lynda Steinmuller.

The auxiliary received generous donations for the project from Dr. Frank Kestler, the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy and a number of Shelter Island residents.

Mary Dudley-Luecker

President, American Legion Auxiliary, Mitchell Post 281

