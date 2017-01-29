Richard’s Almanac: Looking for happiness? Get a dog!

You may recall that one of my New Year’s resolutions was to walk every day. Well I have been doing that except when we had our snowfall — but I did get exercise shoveling.

Most of my walks have been fun because I have had company for them — a little black pooch named “Bear.”

My daughter and her family adopted Bear just before Christmas. The adoption was the culmination of an extensive vetting process during which, among other things, they had to get a fence installed around their yard.

Bear is a rescue dog who was in a foster home here on the Island. I believe that she was about 12 weeks old when the adoption was complete. She seems to get bigger every day growing into her very large “bear” claws.

She is a thorough delight and has just completed her second class in dog school. Thus, my walking companion.

I usually pick her up for her walk (and mine) at about 9:15 a.m. She’s already had her 5 a.m. walk, her breakfast and her beach time. I pick her up for a leisurely exploratory stroll. We have a wonderful time, and I always carry Cheerios as treats for her. And she still likes to pick up trash and carry it home.

I now realize that there can be many benefits from having a dog — remember, though, that mine is a grand-dog so I only have her for the fun times. A very obvious benefit is that it forces one to exercise more. You get outside, rain or shine, and breathe fresh air.

Also many studies have shown that dogs help reduce our stress levels. Research shows that dog ownership reduces stress hormones and these will outweigh levels of stress caused by caring for a dog.

Laurie Fanelli at the Senior Center gave me some literature that shows that dog owners get sick less, and children who grow up in homes with dogs are less likely to develop allergies.

And dog owners tend to be happier.

Studies have also found that just petting a dog has a calming effect and can lower your heart rate and your blood pressure. One study in China found that people who own dogs sleep better at night.

Dog ownership has lots of benefits, but many responsibilities. If you have never had a dog, it might not be best to try to train one in your senior years. On the other hand, a senior dog might be just the ticket. Check with shelters.

I have discovered that even with Bear, the pulling factor is pretty strong, and if I daydream or get distracted, she could pull me over and there could be dire consequences.

Another benefit is the safety factor. Dogs will get to love their masters and will bark when strangers come to the door. Many individuals living alone feel safer with a dog in the house.

It’s a big decision to make. If you travel a lot, forget about the idea of getting a dog. If the idea of cleaning vomit or excrement off the floor occasionally turns your stomach, get a goldfish. But if you want a loyal pal who will significantly improve your quality of life, get a dog.

Comments

comments