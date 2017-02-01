Should there be a 24-hour parking limit at the Greenport Jitney lot?

Cars are left in the Hampton Jitney parking lot in Greenport “for months and months and months,” according to Greenport Village Trustee Mary Bess Phillips.

Village Board members also believe some people leave their vehicles there for the entire winter.

Next month, the Village Board will hold a public hearing to discuss a proposed 24-hour parking limit at the lot, which is owned by the Metropolitan Transportation Agency and leased to the village at no charge. The village does not charge Hampton Jitney a fee for use of the lot. A message seeking comment from Hampton Jitney wasn’t immediately returned.

The village code currently doesn’t put any time restriction on how long someone can park there, Ms. Phillips said.

The public hearing will be held during the Village Board’s Feb. 23 meeting.

Comments

comments