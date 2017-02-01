Board members call for minimum stay provisions in short-term rental regulations

Councilwoman and Deputy Supervisor Chris Lewis said Wednesday morning that she is moving toward supporting short-term rental legislation with minimum stay requirements, including the number of times a homeowner can rent their property for three days or less between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Councilman Paul Shepherd also said Wednesday that he favored some regulations on minimum stays.

The Island “has been discovered in a big way like the rest of the East End,” Ms. Lewis said, “and if we became the only place that has no [minimum-stay] regulations, we become a repository for those who want to stay for a few days.”

Shelter Island is the only town on the East End without a minimum-stay provision in its rental laws. The proposed draft legislation discussed Friday evening at a public hearing doesn’t have any such limitations.

Ms. Lewis said a new draft of proposed regulations to be written would have a public hearing next month, with the latest date for a hearing sometime in April.

At Tuesday’s Town Board work session, Councilman Jim Colligan, who had, with former Councilwoman Mary Dudley, proposed detailed minimum stay provisions, said “fairly significant” changes will be forthcoming in a new draft.

See the Reporter’s print edition Thursday for further details.

