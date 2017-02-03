PBMC appoints cardiologist as new medical director

Cardiologist Jean Cacciabaudo has been appointed Peconic Bay Medical Center’s new medical director, the Riverhead hospital announced Wednesday.

Dr. Cacciabaudo attended New York Medical College and completed her residency at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center, where she participated in fellowships in hypertension and cardiology. She went on to serve as chief of cardiology at Southside Hospital, as well as director of nuclear cardiology and associate medical director at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, PBMC officials said in a press release.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of bringing a new focus on advanced medical services to the East End,” she said in a statement. “We are going to improve the quality of care with an expanding range of services for the East End, with Peconic Bay Medical Center as the hub.”

Dr. Cacciabaudo replaces Dr. Richard Kubiak, who has been PBMC’s medical director since 2007. He has decided to return to faculty practice at PBMC Medical Group, officials said.

Dr. Cacciabaudo joins PBMC as it prepares to break ground this spring on a $60 million critical care tower that will include a cardiac catheterization suite, intensive care unit, emergency room and rooftop helipad, the release states.

“Jean Cacciabaudo is the ideal leader for our medical staff as we transition and grow into a regional medical center,” PBMC president and CEO Andrew Mitchell said in a statement.

Dr. Agostino Cervone, president of PBMC’s medical staff, said in the release that Dr. Cacciabaudo brings a combination of medical accomplishment and leadership to the hospital.

Dr. Jay Enden, medical director of Northwell Health’s Eastern Region, described Dr. Cacciabaudo as “exceedingly qualified for the role of medical director.”

“We are delighted to have her on board to serve as an integral part of the Eastern Region,” he said.

