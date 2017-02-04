What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone at (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Peggy Johnson Burke, on the Reporter’s Facebook page, identified last week’s photo (see below), noting that it “looks like the coat of arms for the Passionists.”

Tom Speeches recognized it as Our Lady of the Isle’s coat of arms, placed above the entrance to the church. We went to the source. Father Peter DeSanctis, pastor of Our Lady of the Isle, who wrote that the photo is of the “original 1907 parish shield. The blue and gold colors are the parish colors associated with the Blessed Mother.”

The lower middle of the coat of arms, Father DeSanctis wrote, is “the shield of the Passionist congregation … the Passionists were the first pastors of the parish.”

Comments

comments