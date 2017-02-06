Track athletes make fine showing at championship events

Winter track is winding down. The two teams, composed of 15 athletes, had a great first season, learning to race the best way there is to learn — by racing!

This past weekend, Suffolk County held its Large School and Small School Boys and Girls Championships at Suffolk County Community College’s Brentwood campus. Only the top 24 large school athletes in each event are eligible to race in the large school championships, and only the top 24 athletes are eligible to race in the small school championships.

We are proud to report that three Indians earned the privilege of qualifying for the county championships. Junior Joshua Green qualified in two events, the 600-meter and the 1,600-meter run. Junior Lindsey Gallagher qualified in four events, the 300-, 600-, 1,000- and 1,500-meter runs. Freshman Emma Gallagher qualified in the 1,000-meter run.

With more than 3,000 athletes county-wide in winter track, it is quite an accomplishment.

On Saturday, February 4, Green chose to run in the 1,600-meter race at Brentwood in a super-competitive field. His time was 4:49.52, taking a respectable 9th place out of 24 athletes in the small school boys championship.

On Sunday, February 5, Lindsey Gallagher chose to run her season’s best event, the 600-meter run at the girls small school championship race. She took 4th place with a time of 1:42.87. A big congratulations to Lindsey Gallagher on making the top 10 county-wide for the 600-meter run. Now she advances to the State Qualifiers, which will be for all the marbles.

The State Qualifiers, also known as the Section XI Individual Championships, will be Monday, February 13 at Brentwood. The top 12 athletes county-wide in each event compete to decide who goes to the State Championships. For most events only the top three go to the State Championships.

Wish Lindsey the best of luck!

