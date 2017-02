It will be a cool, rainy, misty day for Tuesday, February 7 on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

High temperatures will reach into the mid-40s with a south wind at 5 to 9 mph, turning around later in the day to the northeast.

Tonight will feature showers with a low around 43. Winds out of the southeast will be from 6 to 11 mph, according to the NWS.

Comments

comments