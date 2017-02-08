After a rough start girls’ team steps up

On February 2, the Shelter Island girls basketball team took on the Pierson Whalers on the Blue and Gray’s home court.

Coach Mike Z. Mundy tried something relatively new — he had the team press on defense during the first quarter.

A press in basketball is when the team on defense stays one-on-one against the other team from the moment they get the ball in the backcourt. This aggressive in-your-face technique, when it works well, often forces turnovers and doesn’t allow the opposition to get set plays organized. The down side is that, similar to a blitz in football, with so many defenders committed to stopping the ball short, if the press is broken it leaves little defense against a deep pass or a fast break.

Unfortunately for the home team, the Whalers were able to break the press, leading to many relatively uncontested layups, and they jumped out to a 24-2 lead after one quarter.

But the Islanders regrouped, and both Genesis Urbaez and Amira Lawrence inspired their teammates by connecting on 3-point shots. Melissa Frasco hauled down four rebounds and Lyng Coyne had a nice give-and-go play with Lawrence. The home team matched the Whalers’ scoring 9-9 in the second quarter.

The third quarter was also evenly played. Isabelle Topliff notched a nice assist with her pass to Domily Gil in traffic netting a basket. Lily Garrison showed her speed and determination as she took the ball end to end. Fouled on her layup, she added another point to the team total.

A nice defensive stand by the home team at the end of the third quarter stymied the Whalers offense, and Madison Hallman’s assist to Lawrence capped the quarter with another bucket.

The final quarter started with Maria Carbajal helping out at guard. Nichole Hand showed her growth as a player as she rebounded the ball, dribbled down the court, took a shot. As the ball bounced in then out of the basket, the fans reacted with a nearly unison “Awww!”

Unfortunately, the Whalers got hot again with their scoring, and the game ended 54-22.

Although disappointed with the final score, Coach Mundy was pleased with the team’s intensity. With seven of the 10 active players getting rebounds, and Lawrence scoring a double-double, each player has definitely showed improvement.

With the final game of the season slated for Thursday, February 9 against a tough McGann-Mercy squad, the team is hoping all the pieces will come together as they send of their seniors.

Come watch!

Comments

comments