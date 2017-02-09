Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Catherine M. Heimann of Shelter Island was given a summons on West Neck Road on February 4 at about 6:30 p.m.

for driving at a speed that was not reasonable or prudent.

Fifteen minutes later, police issued a ticket to Amanda Cone of Shelter Island, also on West Neck Road, for failure to stop at a stop sign.

An hour later that evening, Royal D. Tuthill of Greenport was ticketed on West Neck Road for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and for making an improper or unsafe turn without signalling.

Between January 31 and February 6, police conducted 19 traffic stops and radar enforcement checks at a number of Island locations.

ACCIDENT

On February 3, Gary A. Rempe of Southold was backing into a driveway on Charlie’s Lane when he hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Riverhead Building & Supply. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police notified the town, Heights and Village of Dering Harbor highway departments about slippery road conditions on the Island on January 31.

Also on that day, a burglary alarm was set off accidentally at a South Ferry Hills residence by a worker on the premises. Police also investigated a possible Craigslist scam involving the listing of a rental property. A caller reported a person who appeared to be hunting on private property in the Center. The animal control officer located the hunter and gave him a verbal warning not to hunt there.

Police were notified of a possible rental scam on the web on February 1.

The next day, a caller reported that utility vehicles were blocking a Menantic roadway. Police instructed the foreman at the site to have a flagman control traffic.

Also on February 2, a caller told police he found a tree stand on his South Ferry property. Police moved the stand to the impound yard.

Police were told by a caller that a barking dog was an ongoing problem in the Center. Police talked to a tenant who said he would try to keep the landlord’s dogs quiet. He was advised that any future incidents could result in enforcement of the local laws.

On February 3, a Heights resident objected to a drone that was being flown over the property. Police contacted the drone’s owner who agreed to fly the drone in another direction.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a Tarkettle home on the 3rd. The alarm was triggered by a gas company employee replacing a burner. It was not a false alarm, the police chief said.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Silver Beach on February 5.

The next day, police received a report that an ATV was being driven on Shore Road in West Neck. The area was searched with negative results.

Gun shots were reported in South Ferry Hills on the 5th; police advised the caller that a lawful hunt was taking place on the grounds of Mashomack Preserve.

During the week, police also received reports of lost license plates, performed court duty and conducted an extra patrol of a unoccupied house.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 31, February 2 and February 5.

