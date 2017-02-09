Weekly Calendar: Thursday, February 9 — Sunday, February 19, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Book in the Woods, “A Winter Walk” by Lynne Barasch at Mashomack Preserve through February. (631) 749-1001.

Valentine’s Day Necklace Craft, grades 3 and up create a necklace for someone special plus one for themselves. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry Writers, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Advance registration requested. Email Jocelyn Ozolins at jozolins@silibrary.org or call (631) 749-0042 to register.

Shelter Island Library Book Club, “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Wii U, grades 6 and up play favorite games with friends. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Paint Night, create an artwork to take home. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Shelter Island firehouse, 49 North Ferry Road. Includes appetizers, wine and all painting supplies. No experience necessary. $50. Fundraiser for the Shelter Island School student trip to Cadiz, Spain in July. Reserve at (631) 749-0302, extension 110 or email janine.mahoney@shelterisland.k12.ny.us.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Free the Trees, come help clear invasive vines at Mashomack Preserve. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturdays in February. (631) 749-1001.

Coffee and Coloring, for adults. 1 p.m., library. Coloring pages, coffee, tea and refreshments provided. Free. (631) 749-0042.

Walk When the Moon is Full, hike the Red Trail and listen to winter’s nightlife. 7 to 8:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. (631) 749-4219 to register.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Songs of Faith and Inspiration, Linda Bonaccorso performs an afternoon of music including contemporary Christian, gospel and hymns. 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Refreshments follow. Donations welcome. (631) 749-0805.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Valentine’s Day Heart Hunt, all ages invited to hunt for hearts throughout the library. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Cupcakes and coloring, for kids. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

History Book Club, “My Thoughts Be Bloody” by Nora Titone. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Celebrity Chef Dinner, Tom Hashagen prepares a menu of mixed greens, beef bourguignon and profiteroles. 6 p.m., Fellowship Hall at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. $30. Reservations necessary at (631) 749-0805.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Young Adult Book Club, meet to discuss great books over snacks. Suggestions for future titles welcome. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry Writers, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Advance registration requested. Email Jocelyn Ozolins at jozolins@silibrary.org or call (631) 749-0042 to register.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Anime Club, grades 6 and up watch episodes with fellow fans and have discussions. Grades 6 and up. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, Joe Lauro discusses the making of his documentary film “The Big Beat: Fats Domino and the Birth of Rock ‘n Roll.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

League of Women Voters of Shelter Island, planning meeting for 2017 programs. 10 a.m. to noon, library Community Room. All are welcome. Members are urged to attend.

Free the Trees, come help clear invasive vines at Mashomack Preserve. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturdays in February. (631) 749-1001.

Family games, for all ages. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Wintering Birds of the Fields, Woods and Creeks, led by Tom Damiani. 9 to 11 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. (631) 749-4219 to register.

New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils, a recreation trip sponsored by the Town of Shelter Island. Meet at North Ferry at 3 p.m. for the 6 p.m. game at the Barclays Center. $55 includes game ticket and bus transportation. Call Garth at (631) 749-0978 to reserve.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

February 6: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

February 7: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

February 7: Board of Education meeting, School conference room, 6 p.m.

February 13: Shelter Island Public Library monthly Board of Trustees meeting, library, 7 p.m.

February 14: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee, 9 a.m.

February 14: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

February 14: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

February 15: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

February 17: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

