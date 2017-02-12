Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Zenkert

Carl J. Zenkert, born in Brooklyn on April 13, 1939, passed away at home on January 29, 2017 in Brockport, New York, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his brother, Ken Zenkert; his children, Dawn Zenkert, Robyn (Shelli) Zenkert, Sarah (Geoffrey) Mills, Scott (Katie) Zenkert; his grandchildren, Evan and Aiden Mills; and his best friend, the mother of his children, Kathryn R. Dabney.

Carl served a long career in youth ministry, over 25 years as director of United Methodist camps including Camp Epworth and Camp Quinipet & Retreat Center of the New York Annual Conference and Manidokan Camp & Retreat Center of the Baltimore-Washington Conference.

He was well regarded in the United Methodist camping community for his service in youth ministry, shaping the spiritual lives of many. In retirement, Carl enjoyed staying close to home, gardening, and most of all spending time with his family and his grandchildren.

Carl led his life by example, his family said, in service to God, sharing peace and love. He was a great mentor, teacher, friend, dad and grandfather. He lived his life selflessly, sharing gifts with no strings attached — everyone was regarded as a member of his family.

Services celebrating Carl’s life were held at Fowler Funeral Home in Brockport on Saturday, February 4, with a celebration following at the family’s home. For more information or to share condolences, visit fowlerfuneralhomeinc.com.

Additional services are being planned with family, friends and staff at Shelter Island’s Camp Quinipet and Camp Manidokan in Knoxville, Maryland later this year. Details will be shared online with the Qunipet and Manidokan communities.

The family asks that donations be made to the scholarship funds of Camp Quinipet or Camp Manidokan. Scholarships provide financial assistance to campers who would otherwise be unable to attend and enjoy the fun, spiritual growth and life-changing experiences of attending camp.

For Camp Quinipet, make checks payable to Quinipet Camp and Retreat Center with “scholarship in memory of Carl Zenkert” in the memo line. The address is Camp Quinipet, PO Box 549, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965, or call (631) 749-0430.

For Camp Manidokan, make checks payable to BW Conference, “scholarship in memory of Carl Zenkert” in the memo line. Camp Manidokan is located at 1600 Harpers Ferry Road, Knoxville, MD 21758, or call (301) 834-7244.

