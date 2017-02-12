What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone at (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Some people identified last week’s photo (see below) as the “C” in “ICE” on an ice storage locker.

Jennifer Allen wrote to us that it was at the IGA and Robert Ross said, on our Facebook page, that it’s on the “ice vendor next to Schmidt’s.”

Amy K. Martin, also on Facebook, wasn’t sure exactly where it was, but knew it was the “‘C’ on an ice machine.”

But leave it to Tom Speeches, who had an edge with this one, to write that “the C is in fact on our ice machine at Piccozzi’s. I see it every day, the seam is exactly where it should be.”

