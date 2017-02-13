Thiele would end exemptions for code violators

If Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) has his way there will be some new structure to property tax exemptions.

He has introduced legislation calling for an end to tax exemptions on property that is in violation of local zoning, building or fire codes.

“The public should not be subsidizing tax breaks for property owners who are in violation of the law,” Mr. Thiele said in a press release touting his proposed legislation.

Exemptions are meant to provide relief to property owners for good and legitimate policy reasons, Mr. Thiele said.

“Such tax breaks should be reserved for those who play by the rules,” he said.

To allow exemptions for those failing to meet codes is to burden law abiding taxpayers who comply with codes, he said. Violators already benefit financially from ignoring codes, he said.

“Towns and villages spend money to pursue and prosecute these violations; violators should not be eligible for a tax break to boot.”

Mr. Thiele speculated that owners of properties violating the codes would be more likely to comply with them if the public isn’t reducing their taxes.

[email protected]

