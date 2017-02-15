Quinn Karpeh resigns post as assessor

Quinn Karpeh, who recently took the reins of the Town Assessor’s Office, has resigned effective in April because he is moving off-Island to take up a new opportunity.

The news of the resignation came via a press release from Supervisor Jim Dougherty , who said of Mr. Karpeh, “In his relatively short time in this important position, he has served the town well.”

Mr. Karpeh was unavailable for comment, but Mr. Dougherty said in the release that the Town Board is “actively discussing next steps in filling Quinn’s shoes, in consultation with [Assessors] BJ Ianfolla and Pat Castoldi.”

Mr. Karpeh was elected in November 2015, the same year that assessor Al Hammond announced his retirement after 15 years. The three-member team of Mr. Karpeh, Ms. Ianfolla and Ms. Castoldi took shared responsibilities for the initial year.

In a reorganization during the budgeting season last fall, Ms. Ianfolla announced that Mr. Karpeh would be taking over the full-time role in the assessors’ office while she and Ms. Castoldi would be cutting back their hours.

Mr. Karpeh and Ms. Ianfolla were both on the ballot for assessor and both were cross-endorsed by Republicans and Democrats in November 2015.

Mr. Karpeh has also been a member of the Green Options Advisory Committee and became a member of the Shelter Island Library Board of Directors in January for a three-year term.

A follow-up story will appear on the Reporter’s website and in the February 23 print edition.

