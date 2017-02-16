Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Henry L. Munoz Santos of Laurel, Maryland was stopped by police on North Ferry Road on February 11 and issued a ticket for not driving with adequate or any brake lights.

Prassanna G. Lewis of Riverhead was also given a summons on North Ferry Road on February 11 for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

On February 13, Alexis D. Perlaki of Shelter Island was stopped on West Neck Road and issued a ticket for speeding — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Police conducted 13 radar and traffic stops in the Center, West Neck, the Heights and Menantic during the week and issued 10 verbal warnings to motorists.

ACCIDENTS

Salvador Pacheco of Shelter Island was leaving a parking place in the IGA lot on February 12 when he hit a parked vehicle occupied by owner Stanley I. Birnbaum of Shelter Island. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A carbon monoxide alarm at a Silver Beach home on February 7 was not a false alarm and brought out the Shelter Island Fire Department. The CO reading came from a water heater. The next day, the alarm went off again and the SIFD shut down the boiler and ventilated the residence. The owner was notified and will contact the service company.

Also on February 8, police conducted D.A.R.E. programs for grades 5 and 7 at the Shelter Island School.

Police investigated a dispute in Menantic; the complainant declined to press charges.

A Center caller told police about a driver operating a truck in an “irresponsible” manner on February 8. Police talked to the driver later at police headquarters.

In response to a caller’s request that police check on a Center residence, police found a loose dryer vent hose in the basement, and, also on the 8th, a person visited police headquarters to report being the victim of a computer crime related to finances.

On February 9, the day of the snowstorm, police notified the Town, Village of Dering Harbor and the Heights highway departments about icy roadways. A number of calls about fallen trees blocking roadways in West Neck, the Center and Silver Beach were received, some of them bringing down wires. PSEG was notified and the Highway Department moved the trees and branches.

A motion alarm was set off at a home in Hay Beach that day; all doors and windows were locked and police found no signs of any criminal activity.

The next day a faulty sensor set off a fire alarm at a West Neck residence. A fire alarm was also activated at a home in the Heights. There was no sign of a fire. The SIFD responded to both alarms.

Also on the 10th, police assisted the Southold police with an investigation into stolen property, and when a caller told police there was an unlocked door at the library, police called a staff member who responded and locked the door.

On February 11, police received a report about a telephone scam.

Police again notified the Island’s highway departments about icy road conditions on February 12 and reported an arcing wire to PSEG. On the 13th, police opened a confidential investigation into a possible case of larceny.

A burglary alarm was set off at a home in South Ferry Hills, probably caused by the high winds on the 13th.

Other incidents during the week included unlocking a vehicle with the keys inside, helping a resident in the owner’s home, responding to a call about a dead deer and to a report of a boat washed up on a Ram Island dock, among others.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 9 and 10.

