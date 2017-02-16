Weekly Calendar: February 16 — February 26, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Young Adult Book Club, meet to discuss great books over snacks. Suggestions for future titles welcome. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry Writers, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Advance registration requested. Email Jocelyn Ozolins at [email protected] or call (631) 749-0042 to register.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Anime Club, grades 6 and up watch episodes with fellow fans and have discussions. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, Joe Lauro discusses the making of his documentary film “The Big Beat: Fats Domino and the Birth of Rock n’ Roll.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18

League of Women Voters of Shelter Island, planning meeting for 2017 programs. 10 a.m. to noon, library Community Room. All are welcome. Members are urged to attend.

Free the Trees, come help clear invasive vines at Mashomack Preserve. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturdays in February. (631) 749-1001.

Family games and pizza party, families with children ages 9 and up play board games and enjoy a pizza lunch. Free. 1 p.m., library. Pre-register at the circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.

Opening reception, art exhibit featuring oil paintings by Bill Clark III. Champagne and light bites. 4 to 6 p.m., Griffing & Collins, 2 Grand Avenue. Exhibit runs through May 24. (631) 749-0500.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Wintering Birds of the Fields, woods and creeks, led by Tom Damiani. 9 to 11 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. (631) 749-4219 to register.

New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils, a recreation trip sponsored by the Town of Shelter Island. Meet at North Ferry at 3 p.m. for the 6 p.m. game at the Barclays Center. $55 includes game ticket and bus transportation. Call Garth at (631) 749-0978 to reserve.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Shelter Island Public Library, closed for Presidents’ Day.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Movie Matinée, Jane Campion’s 2009 film “Bright Star,” based on the life of poet John Keats and his relationship with Fanny Brawne. 1 p.m., library. Free. (631) 749-0042.

DIY, grades 3 and up make masks resembling two well-known presidents in honor of Presidents’ Day. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Cookbook Club, “Soups and Stews,” 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Lego Club, kids unleash their creativity. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Great Games, stop by with friends to play exciting new board games. For grades 5 and up. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Wii U, grades 6 and up play favorite games with friends. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Trivia Night: Battle of the Brains.” 7 p.m., library. Celebration and refreshments follow. Teams of four register at (631) 749-0042 or at the library’s front desk.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Free the Trees, come help clear invasive vines at Mashomack Preserve. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturdays in February. (631) 749-1001.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion on “Henry VI, Part 1,” facilitated by writer Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. (631) 749-0042.

Mashomack Point, annual guided tour of the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge. 1 to 4 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. (631) 749-4219 to register.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

February 17: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

February 18: Village of Dering Harbor, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

February 21: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

February 22: ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class. Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

