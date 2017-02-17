Winter track team roundup — Young athletes went beyond expectations

Shelter Island’s first winter track season has come to a close. It was a successful first season, providing a very solid foundation upon which to build for the future.

A big thank you from the teams and the coaches to the school board and administration for supporting this worthwhile program.

Coached by Toby Green, the boys roster included senior Will Garrison, juniors Joshua Green and Jack Lang, sophomore Michael Payano, freshmen Jonas Kinsey, Luke Lowell-Liszanckie and Alberto Morales, 8th graders Tyler Gulluscio and Brandon Payano and 7th grader Pacey Cronin.

The girls roster included juniors Francesca Frasco, Lindsey Gallagher and Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie, as well as freshmen Emma Gallagher and Lauren Gurney under the guidance of Coach Bryan Gallagher.

It was a pleasure seeing the growth and the progress of all the athletes. Each one on both teams ran times in one event or more that put them in the all-time top 10 Shelter Island track performers.

To recap the season, Kinsey won the boys freshman 600-meter championship title. Lindsey Gallagher won the girls league 600-meter championship title. Three athletes, Green, Lindsey Gallagher and Emma Gallagher, qualified for the county championships. One athlete, Lindsey Gallagher, took it one step further, qualifying for the State Qualifiers, which decides who goes to the winter track and field State Championships.

On February 13, Lindsey ran the 600-meter championship race at the State Qualifiers. In a very dramatic and tactical race, where the lead switched multiple times among Lindsey and two other athletes from Half Hollow Hills West and Mount Sinai, Lindsey out-kicked her competition in the third and final lap to take first place in her heat with a time of 1:38.28 minutes, an outstanding performance and a new personal best and school record.

The following heat, four other girls running against each other, managed to run just under Lindsey’s time, taking first, second, third and fourth place overall. The top four performers go to the State Championship. Lindsey came in fifth overall countywide, narrowly missing qualifying for the State Championship by only 6/10 of a second. We couldn’t be more proud of her successes in this, her first official track season.

In closing, Coach Green and I would like to recognize one athlete, senior Will Garrison. Will, a team captain of both the Shelter Island boys varsity cross country and boys winter track programs, has run with the team for two years. He is our team captain for a reason — he displays the important leadership qualities of duty, respect and integrity.

Will’s enthusiasm and positive attitude rub off on all those around him. He is a person always willing to help others, both on and off the athletic playing field. There will be big shoes on the team to fill when Will graduates. In working with this young man over the past two years, we, as coaches, know he will be successful in whatever path he chooses.

