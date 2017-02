Presidents Day on Shelter Island will be bright with abundant sunshine in clear skies, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be cool, with temperatures only rising to 43 degrees and winds fluctuating between 8 and 15 mph out of the northwest.

Tonight will be clear with a low of around 25 degrees, according to the NWS, with the winds turning to the northeast at 5 to 9 mph.

