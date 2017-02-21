Marcus Kaasik sent us a note, a photo and a reminder that clamming is one of Shelter Island’s great winter activities that the whole family can enjoy, while experiencing a tradition that has to be learned to pass along to the next generation.

Marcus and daughter Johanna, 9, had a ball Sunday and good luck digging out the bivalves.

He didn’t want to go public on where the photo was snapped to prevent “catching flack from the clammers if the specific spot is mentioned.”

(Your secret is safe, Marcus.)

He said it’s important to “get out and participate with nature. And to make it even better, bring the kids. No need to go into the frigid water, just wait for low tide at a creek’s edge and dig. Dress warm and wear good boots. It is very muddy but lots of fun!”

