Shelter Island By the Numbers

22

Shelter Island students engaged in the first year of a three-year program sponsored by the Anti-Defamation League to address issues of individual responsibility and respect, encourage open discussions about bias and discrimination, and develop social responsibility

15

Months on the job as a town assessor for Quinn Karpeh when he leaves Shelter Island at the end of March to pursue an out-of-state financial services position

32

Island residents who traveled on a town-sponsored bus to Brooklyn Sunday for the New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils hockey game at the Barclays Center ; the Islanders prevailed, 6-4

3

Pizzas consumed by 22 people who participated February 18 in the Family Games and Pizza Party at the Shelter Island Library

13

Bill Clark III oil paintings exhibited at Griffing & Collins in the Heights through May 24

177

Ellie Labrozzi’s winning score as Bowler of the Week as she led her Mama P’s Chicks to a win over the top-ranked Fabulous Five

